'Prompt measures for expanding activities, strengthening of UGC'

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni is seen at a meeting held at UGC on Thursday. -AA





Prompt measures will be taken for expanding the activities of University Grants Commission (UGC) of Bangladesh, strengthening it and ensuring transparency and accountability of UGC for quality improvement and modernization of higher education of the country.





Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, made the observation while visiting the UGC on Thursday.





Mentioning that the present government is prioritizing the education sector, the Dipu Moni said, 'combined admission test will be held in all public universities from 2020-2021 academic sessions for mitigating the sufferings of the admission seekers and their guardians'.







Harassment of female students will be reduced to a great extent following this system. It will also save the money of the admission aspirants, she added.





The minister stressed the need for establishing central research laboratory, university teachers' training academy and formulating master plan in every university in consultation with the relevant stakeholders to proceed the country's universities in world ranking.







She also gave the directive to UGC for stoppage evening course, appointment of full-pledged project directors in ongoing projects including formulation of guideline for recruitment of Vice-Chancellor, Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Treasurer in universities within a short time.





UGC Chairman Professor Dr Kazi Shahidullah informed the Education Minister of overall activities of UGC and scenario of tertiary education of the country in the meeting. Professor Dr Dil Afroza Begum, Member, UGC, Professor Dr Md Sazzad Hossain, Member, UGC and Professor Dr Muhammed Alamgir, Member, UGC spoke on the occasion.





