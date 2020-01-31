Gandhi and Islam-I





Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi (1869 - 1948), the spiritual and political leader of India, worked tirelessly to make India independent of British rule. His teaching was based on the power of love.







He organized campaigns to defy the government by peaceful means because he did not believe in the use of force. He once said, "An eye for an eye ends up making the whole world blind." His belief in non-violence was based on his faith that truth is God. India became independent in 1947 largely as a result of his leadership.





Gandhi lived a simple life, did not hold a position of power in the government and had no worldly possessions. He felt in himself the woeful poverty of his people and literally put on the beggar's robe to demonstrate his unity with them. For clothes, he wore a loin-cloth and a robe of coarse homespun.







He lived on goat's milk, vegetables cooked without spices or salt, and a little bread and fruit. He used to spin for a while every day in order to identify himself with the poorest people. He also used to clean streets and collect refuse in order to punish himself for the injustice of the caste system as practised by most people in India. Only untouchables did this kind of work.





Whether as an exceptional human being, a unique politician or charismatic leader of non-violent movement, Gandhi's many-sidedness is proverbial. The Indian people loved him. They called him Bapu (father) out of affection and still hail him as Father of the Nation.





Rabindranath Tagore, the great Indian maestro, called Gandhi Mahatma, which literally means "great soul'. His ideals and teachings have influenced and inspired billions at home and abroad including salt of the earth like Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther King.





Although a very devout Hindu with unshakable conviction in Hinduism, Gandhi was a religious genius as well - with genuine tolerance and respect for all mankind's faiths. In his Introduction to The Sayings of Muhammad by Abdullah Suhrawardy, Gandhi declares emphatically : "There will be no lasting peace on earth unless we learn not merely to tolerate but even to respect the other faiths as our own."





M.J.Akbar elucidates it further: "Gandhi's commitment to religion did not mean commitment to a single religion. In his Ram Rajya, every faith had full freedom and complete equality. His prayer meetings were not just about his beloved Gita; there was space for the Holy Qur'an, the Bible and the Guru Grantha Saheb as well.







He could never understand why anyone should misunderstand this; and it pained him when opponents misrepresented him, sneered at his gentle idealism and challenged his pacifism with the undisguised threat of violence."(M.J.Akbar, The Wisdom of Dharma, The Daily Star, Dhaka, Sept. 7, 2009.





The impression of Islam and the Muslims on Gandhi started at a very early age. "He was born", says Sheila Mcdonough, the renowned authority on Comparative Religion, "into that part of India (the coast of Malabar) where the geography situates Hindus to reach out and experience contact with others. To be a child beside the sea is already to know that a mysterious beyond beckons.







The Muslims had been in Gujarat for centuries as traders. In his childhood Gandhi knew them as representatives of those who came and went to other places beyond the seas. Muslims seem from the beginning to have represented challenge and adventure to him..... Muslims were received as guests in the Gandhi home : the political traditions of diplomatic courtesy seem to have been imbibed by the child as a self-evident way for civilised life to be conducted......In his father's world, the Muslims had long been part of the community.





The British were the perceived danger to the well-being of the social and political order."(Sheila Mcdonough, Gandhi's Responses to Islam, New Delhi, 1994, pp. 5-6).





Gandhi not only spent his childhood among Muslim neighbours who were frequent visitors to his house, six generations of Gandhis had also served as Ministers of the ruler of one of the principalities of Kathiwara where Gandhi was born. The family had therefore great experience in dealing with Muslims as part of local political and social life. Even at school he learnt to cultivate friendship with students who professed other religions and developed a healthy respect for their beliefs.





Gandhi was well aware that his fundamental values with respect to Hindu-Muslim mutual respect and cooperation were rooted in his childhood experiences. While addressing a meeting of the Congress Working Committee in 1942, he reiterated the importance of these fundamental values as a basis for designing a free, renascent, independent India : "Hindu-Muslim unity is not a new thing.







Millions of Hindus and Mussalmans have sought after it. I consciously strove for its achievements from my boyhood. I believed even at that tender age that the Hindus in India, if they wished to live in peace and amity with other communities, should assiduously cultivate the virtue of neighbourliness."





In the world of the men of his family, friendships with Muslims, Jains, and Parsis were indeed part of the natural order of life. Once when Gandhi's paternal grandfather had been involved in a conflict with a local ruler, Muslim soldiers had guarded his house during an attack, and one of them was killed. A memorial to that Muslim soldier still exists in the Vaishnava temple adjoining the family house."(Prabhudas Gandhi, My Childhood with Gandhi, p. 13).





When Gandhi returned to his native land after qualifying as a barrister in England, he went to South Africa as a lawyer for a Muslim firm which had family connections with some of his neighbours at home. Through this significant phase Gandhi's sense of common brotherhood with Muslims was reaffirmed and strengthened.







Many of the Muslim businessmen he worked with in South Africa had roots in his home town of Probandor as well as in Bombay (now Mumbai).He sometimes lived in their homes there. The feeling of participation with Muslims in common life with shared goals became much stronger. In his own words : "When I was in South Africa I came in close touch with Muslim brethren there..... I was able to learn their habits, thoughts and aspirations.....





....I had lived in the midst of Muslim friends for 20 years. They had treated me as a member of their family and told their wives and sisters that they need not observe purdah with me. (S. Abid Hussain, Gandhiji on Communal Unity, p.54).





In his political activity in South Africa both Hindus and Muslims living there were his followers. The South African experience invigorated his belief that there should be mutual understanding and cooperation among Indians irrespective of religion.







"The South African experiences", says Sheila Mcdonough, "seems to have strengthened and developed Gandhi's basic religious consciousness by eliciting from him a profound 'no' to the absolute category of eternal inferior which the South African were attempting to impose upon the Indians. Since the category was imposed on Hindus and Muslims equally, the 'no' came with power from both.







The protesters formed a brotherhood of resistance to degradation. Gandhi knew that Prophet Muhammad had said 'no' to many elements of his own situation.







He understood from his Muslim friends that sometimes courage requires casting the whole self into struggle...... Gandhi responded with the movement of his own soul when he heard an old Muslim say that, with God as his witness, he would never submit to that law. This attitude is characteristic of a certain Muslim understanding of jihad, struggle, namely that sometimes witnessing to God requires that the whole self must make conscious choices and decide to act."





"Gandhi believed that the essential struggle of Muhammad's lifetime, the struggle to create a new form of civilization, could be equated with the mythical struggle of Rama against Ravana as portrayed in the epic, the Ramayana. The Qur'an and the Ramayana, as he understood them, conveyed images and symbols that could illuminate the spiritual meaning of everyday life." (Sheila McDonough, ibid, pp. 19, 27).





The years spent by Gandhi in Great Britain to qualify for the Bar also played a significant role in educating him on Islam. During the early twentieth century when he was in England the climate against Eastern Religions, especially Islam, was slowly changing. On 8 May, 1840, Thomas Carlyle delivered a public lecture in Edinburgh on Muhammad (peace be upon him) and Islam. It was the second of a series "On Heroes, Hero-worship and the Heroic in History", and had the particular title "The Hero as Prophet".







Carlyle had no special qualifications as Arabist or Islamist for lecturing on this subject, and yet the lecture has an important place in the development of Islamic studies in Europe, since here for the first time in a prominent way was it asserted that Muhammad (pbuh) was sincere and the religion of Islam basically true. This speech on the holy Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) was a massive attack on the stereotyped Christian and Jewish attitude to Islam.







Carlyle carefully listed the virtues he had found that Muslims attributed to Muhammad (pbuh). The holy Prophet was regarded as : "A man of truth and fidelity, solid, brotherly, genuine...... able to laugh....spontaneous, passionate, just..... a great, silent soul. ...one who could not but be in earnest.....one who communed with his own heart ..... open to the 'small, still voice'."







In his historic and brave endeavour, Carlyle was only following the footsteps of the great German philosopher-poet Goethe's positive evaluation of the religious simplicity of basic Islamic teaching, namely that human beings should surrender to God, and only to God. "If this be Islam', said Goethe, "do we not all live in Islam? Yes, all of us that have any moral life, we all live so."





It was through Carlyle's sensational essay that Gandhi got the perception that Islam affirmed self-denial. Carlyle said, "Islam means in its way Denial of Self, Annihilation of Self....This is yet the highest Wisdom that heaven has revealed to our earth."





The fact that Gandhi read Carlyle's essay at a formative period in his own development makes it very probable that Carlyle's perspective strengthened the young Hindu's conviction that Muhammad (pbuh) represented an example of a significant religious leader whose battle against the forces of darkness in his own time could and should be a model of honest people everywhere.







Gandhi himself informs us : "A friend recommended Carlyle's Hero and Hero Worship. I read the chapter on the Hero as a prophet, learnt of the Prophet's greatness and bravery and austere living... These books raised Muhammad in my estimation." (Autobiography, pp. 69, 159).





(Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, Indian independence leader and revered as Mahatma, was assassinated on 30 January 1948 in Delhi)





Syed Ashraf Ali -- scholar and researcher on Islam -- passed away a few years ago. This article comes from his personal library



