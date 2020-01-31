Syed Muazzem Ali -- A smiling and ebullient diplomat from Bangladesh

Syed Muazzem Ali





In modern world we find that human beings are always adored by their personal demeanor. This is irrespective of academic and social upbringing and grooming.







Any professional and academic disciplines concerned we find that human beings if behaving well with fellow ones are always well reminisced by others even if that particular human beings have retired from the disciplines and now leading a new innings in life.







So long I have given long dimensions about a dynamic veteran from our closer and friendly Saarc neighbor Peoples Republic of Bangladesh by the name of Syed Muazzem Ali who was the last Bangladesh High Commissioner to India at New Delhi, the capital city of India.





It was Ali who retired on December 15, 2019 and returned to Dhaka shortly after retirement. His plan was to spend some time at Dhaka and later on push off for US and Canada. But the destiny of The Almighty has been so cruel that all the hopes and aspirations of Late Ali have been badly tarnished.





It was on the last day of December 30, Late Ali passed away due to massive cardiac arrest at a hospital at Dhaka, the capital city of Bangladesh. His demise was no doubt shocking and I being a common citizen of India plus representative of The Asian Age, Dhaka from Kolkata, India still could not forget this dynamic and ebullient person of Bangladesh Foreign services.





Like this writer and correspondent of The Asian Age, Dhaka from Kolkata, India every human being do have the opportunity to interact with different kinds of personalities from diverse academic and professional disciplines.







This is no doubt a unique feeling on my part in my short interactions with that dynamic person but still his demeanor is still deeply embedded in my heart and mind. This reflects deeply that dynamic and magnanimous persons are always well revered in life by opponent despite they are off from their coveted chair they have hold on to their life.





Very recently Late Syed Muazzem Ali has been awarded posthumously Padmabhusan by the government of India on the occasion of 70th anniversary of Republic Day. Thus in the subsequent paragraph it is my humble task to analyze deeply why Syed Muazzem Ali still remain closer to the heart of Indians.





Syed Muazzem Ali accelerated the pace of growth about bilateral cooperation in diverse fields of cooperation between two closer and friendly nations. Business has expanded between two nations. Cultural exchanges were further expanded between two nations. Technical collaboration was further expanded between two nations.





Syed Muazzem Ali was the Bangladesh High Commissioner to India at New Delhi. The period was from the year 2014 to 2019. During the prolonged five years period Late Ali was instrumental in spearheading pleasant and cordial relations between this two closer and friendly relations.







His bearing was so pleasant that all the Diplomatic enclaves of New Delhi used to revere him in high esteem by dint of his dynamism and magnetic personalities which caught the eye of other diplomats of diplomats from various other overseas destinations based in New Delhi.







There is a common dialogue in Dhaka modern Dhaka citizens are not so well conversant in English language. I very much disagree to this view point rather I would categorically say that modern Bangladesh nationals are gradually gearing up to brush up their skills in English language.







Looking at Ali a feeling was generated that he was a true literate personality. Even present foreign minister of India Dr S. Jaishankar was an ardent fan of Late Ali which no doubt moved me dearly as I being a Bengali from Kolkata, India. The influence of Late Syed Mujtaba Ali was very much impacted upon his successful career.





About Late Syed Muazzem Ali being conferred upon Padmabhusan (posthumously) was no doubt great news about conferring upon the above honor.





Through his prolonged diplomatic career we are well aware of that Syed Muazzem Ali was Bangladesh envoy to various other countries of the globe. Whichever the country he was posted Syed Muazzem Ali by dint of his courteous behavior he won accolades from people from all corners of the globe. I also searched deeply whether he wrote books but could not find out at all.





Anyhow his knowledge was unique on all subjects starting from art, culture, music to science, politics and engineering. Anyhow I being an Indian who is an ardent well wisher about Bangladesh will fondly miss a dear friend of India. Hope his soul be rest in peace wherever he remains he be rest at peace but his ardent disciples may always expect to have his blessings for our success in life.







But his dynamism in the field will always motivate us to prosper in life. He was well adored by people from all over India. It was due to his initiative Bangladesh opened another Deputy High Commissioner's encounter at Chennai (erstwhile Madras) after Kolkata and Mumbai. The objective behind was to expand business and bilateral cooperation between the two closer friendly nation.





The writer is a freelance

contributor based in Kolkata



