Katrina infusing pop culture, retro





Katrina Kaif is known for her breathtaking beauty and stylish sense of fashion. She has a great figure and needs no reason to try hard because she is hot and gorgeous. The actress recently posted a picture of herself on Instagram that sent her fans in frenzy. Katrina Kaif brings us back to the era of 70s and 80s with a black and white polka dot, knotted Shirt-Top. She paired the Retro-chic top with an overlapping, leather micro-mini skirt that is orange colored. The actress looks as glamorous as she accessorized the outfit with big round hoops and a tiny green pendant adorning her neck. Her face looks more illuminated as she wore pink-tinge makeup and gloss to resembling a Barbie.



