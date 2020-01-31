



A twenty-day group art exhibition titled 'Trinayan' by Outdoor Community artists group has begun at the Gallery Cosmos in the capital's Mohakhali Area.





The inaugural ceremony of the exhibition was held on Monday on the gallery premises. Presided over by Director of Gallery Cosmos Tehmina Enayet, Brazilian Ambassador to Bangladesh Joao Tabajara de Oliveira Jr. attended the inaugural ceremony as the special guest alongside renowned art critic Moinuddin Khaled and eminent artist Shahid Kabir.





The exhibition is showcasing 40 paintings by 20 artists done outdoors under the genre en plein air, also known as plein air painting, the act of painting outdoors.





The participating artists are-- Shahid Kabir, Afrozaa Jamil Konka, Azmeer Hossain, Sahid Kazi, Bishwajit Goswami, Juton Chandra Roy, Sumon Wahed, Manik Bonik, Pervaj Hasan Rigan, Rumana Rahman, Arifa Sultana, Jannatun Nahar Ava, Abu Tamim, Adil Mahamud Hasnat, Mrinal Banik, Md Rafiqul Islam, Auntora Mehrukh Azad, Jayanta Mondal, Sharifa Akter Liza and Helal Shah.





The exhibition is open to all every day from 12pm to 8pm until February 15.

