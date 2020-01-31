Kajol's new drama 'Khan Bari Barabari' from Feb 4





Kajol Suborno starrer new drama serial titled 'Khan Bari Barabari' is set to go on air from February 4. The actress will be seen in a unique role of a tomboy in this comedy drama serial under the direction of Shokal Ahmed. Written by Yousuf Ali Khokon, the story of the drama revolves around five siblings living in a house named "Khan Bari".





On the other hand, the last episode of Kajol-acted popular drama serial 'Shanti-puritey Oshanti' aired on Thursday on Boishakhi TV. Joining the cast at the last phase of the drama, the actress has been receiving admiration for her performance in the drama.





Interestingly, 'Shanti-puritey Oshanti' is directed by Shokal Ahmed as well. The upcoming drama serial of the same director 'Khan Bari Barabari' will also be aired on the same channel at the same time.





Regarding her role of a tomboy, Kajol said, "Firstly, I would like to thank Shokal Bhai for this amazing role. Undoubtedly, he is a talented director. He cast me in the role of "Jui" keeping faith in me. I am trying my best to portray the role appropriately. I am optimistic about the entire project."





Kajol Suborno also informed that on Wednesday she has finished shooting of Faisal-directed a short film titled 'Oprapti'. Kajol-starrer 'Delhi Ka Laddoo', 'Latif-er Biye' got popularity among the viewers.





For this reason, she has developed herself to work in YouTube based works. She also wants to work in big screen. Kajol has already finished shooting of 100-episode a serial directed by Syed Shakil. She has also started shooting of Rasheda Akhter Lajuk-directed a new serial titled 'Birodh'.

