Shuvo, Siam set to faceoff this Eid-ul-Fitr



Dhallywood heartthrob heroes Arifin Shuvo and Siam Ahmed are set to faceoff this Eid-ul-Fitr. It has been confirmed that Shuvo will be coming with 'Mission Xtreme'. The film's production company has made it planning to release it in Eid-ul-Fitr. The shooting for the movie has already ended. The dubbing and editing work is underway. Soon it will be submitted to the censor board.





On the other hand, despite no official announcement being made, the producer of the film has announced the release of Siam starrer 'Shan' film. The shooting of the film is at the end. It may be submitted to the censor board late February. If all goes well for the first time on this Eid, Shuvo and Siam will be competing against each other. The film's producers and directors put these two heroes ahead of Shakib Khan. Both have already added some successful business and acclaimed movies to their names.





Siam has respect towards Shuvo who is ahead in the age group. Shuvo also praised Siam's talent and performance. Yet, in the competition to stay ahead in the Eid market, no one will want to hold back their punches.







'Mission Xtreme' is the second police action thriller in Bangladesh made under the banner of Cop Creation after 'Dhaka Attack'. The movie is based on an original story based on crime, thrill, suspense and action. Arifin Shuvo will be seen here with Taskin Rahman, Sadia Nabila, Sumit Sengupta, Shatabdi Wadud, Majnun Mizan, Iresh Jaker, Manoj Pramanik, Arif Syed, Rashed Mamun Apu, Ehsanul Rahman, Dipu Imash, Jannatul Ferdous Oishi and others. Its story and screenplay was written by Sunny Sanowar.







He is also working jointly with Faisal Ahmed. On the other hand, M Rahim is the producer of 'Shan' cinema. The heroine of Siam here is Pooja Cherry. Also seen will be Aruna Biswas, Champa, Taskin Rahman, Don and others.





Leave Your Comments