Salma eyes positive cricket in T20 World Cup

Bangladesh Women's T20 cricket team take part an official photo session on Thursday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium ahead of their forthcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup mission. -BCB





Bangladesh Women's cricket T20 cricket team captain Salma Khatun vowed to put their last T20 World Cup heartache behind them as they will go to Australia to take part the forthcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2020, promising to play positive cricket throughout the tournament.







"This is more important for us to play good cricket. Whatever happened in the past, our main focus is now on World Cup at this stage to show our progress. We will go there with blank hands but want to walk back bagging some positive results. Our mission is to avoid qualifier." Bangladesh Women's cricket T20 cricket team captain Salma Khatun told to media after official photo session at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Thursday.





Tigresses saw an early exit in their last World Cup tour in West Indies 2018 where they failed to earn a single win in the group stage. Despite confidant high on Bangladesh Women side they have to face acid test in the upcoming World Cup contest as they are pitted in tough group.







They are placed in Group A along with India, Australia, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka, and will begin their campaign on 24 February against India. Tigresses will fly for Brisbane on February 2. "We are only focusing on the World Cup. Undoubtedly we have to play in a different condition with tough opponents. But we will play our best cricket." Salma added.







Experienced all-rounder Rumana Ahmed has retu-rned after injury as Bangladesh anno-unce a 15-member squad for the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Wednesday which starts on 21 February in Australia.





Rumana last featured in the two-match ODI series in Pakistan in November 2019. She also captained the side and played a vital role in guiding her side to a series-levelling victory with impressive returns of 3/35 and scored 31 runs in the second match.





She was later left out from the squad that participated at the 13th South Asian Games. The all-rounder was then out with a knee injury for a brief period but has now recovered to be a part of the 20-over tournament. She will act as a deputy to regular captain Salma Khatun, who will lead the side.







"Naturally her [Rumana] return is a huge thing for us. She is a proven cricketer for us and her experience will be immensely valuable to the team because in this kind of tournament you got to hold your nerves." Salma said.Bangladesh have also included 17-year-old Sobhana Mostary, who has only featured in one T20I while 27-year-old Lata Mondal, who has played 38 T20Is, has been excluded.

Leave Your Comments