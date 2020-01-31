Turkish expertise team visits cotton research centers

Four member Turkish experts from Nazilli Cotton Research Institute, Aydin, Turkey, visiting different spinning and cotton mills in Jashore recently.





A four-member expertise team from Nazilli Cotton Research Institute, Aydin, Turkey, comprised of- M Koray Simsek, Mehmet Demirtas, Halil Dundar and Dr. Serife Balci visited the Cotton Research Centers located at Sreepur, Gazipur and Jagadishpur in Jashore recently for implementing Joint Research program in order to increase the cotton productivity in Bangladesh within the scope of Bangladesh-Turkey-Islamic Develo-pment Bank Reverse Linkage Project on Enhancing Capacity in Cotton Varieties Development.







During their visit, they have discussed with the respective cotton scientists of Cotton Development Board and observed the ongoing research program and available research infrastructure and research facilities. They are very happy to see the progress of cotton research and identified the future collaborative research program.







They also visited the different steps of cotton value chain including ginning factories with oil extraction and oil refinery industries in Kushtia, spinning, weaving and RMG factories in Gazipur. In addition to that they have visited to the Lalon Shah's Mazar in Kushtia to know the Bangla tradition and culture. Project Director Dr Md Kamrul Islam accompanied them during their visit program.



Leave Your Comments