'Govt to provide 15pc incentives on rice export'





The government will provide 15 percent incentives on rice export aimed at helping the farmers of the country. The incentives will not applicable for the companies of the special Export Processing Zones (EPZs) and Economic Zones (EZs), said a Bangladesh Bank (BB) circular issued on Thursday, reports BSS. The incentive will also not be applicable, if the exporters take the facilities of duty draw-back and duty bonds for other materials, including wrapping materials, used for exporting rice.

