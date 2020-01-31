CCGP approves 3 proposals





The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) on Thursday approved three proposals, including one for appointing World Food Programme (WFP) under direct selection method, to conduct various development works and impart training to some 60,000 Rohingya youths on community services at the Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar.







The approval came from a meeting of the purchase committee held at the NEC-1 conference room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair, reports BSS.





Briefing reporters after the meeting, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Mst Nasima Begum said that the WFP would conduct the community workforce Program and community services at the Rohingya camps situated at Ukhia and Teknaf with Taka 297.15 crore under the Emergency Multi-sector Rohingya Crisis Response project with grant support from IDA of the World Bank.







She informed that under the proposal, 60,000 Rohingya youths (male and female) would be imparted skills development training on community services, some 3 lakh saplings would be planted inside the camps alongside planting of local grass on some 90 hectares of land to prevent land erosion at the camps, and some 6 kilometer of roads and drains would be constructed and maintained at those camps. Besides, some 40,000 beneficiaries will be given financial support for taking part in the community workforce operations.





The purchase committee approved another proposal from the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) for procuring some 10,30,000 metric tons of various types of fuel oil from January to June this year from six enterprises of various countries namely Petrochina of China, PTTT of Thailand, BSP Zapin of Indonesia, UNIPEC of China, ENOC of UAE and PTLCL of Malaysia with a cost of Taka 5,142.51 crore including premium and reference price.





The meeting approved the other proposal also from the BPC to procure some 60,000 metric tons of gas oil from Numaligar Refinery Limited of India for the period of January to December of this year with a cost of Taka 314.30 crore.

