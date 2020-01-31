1,89,311 FFs getting allowances





A total of 1, 89,311 Freedom Fighters (FFs) are getting monthly honorarium, as the present government is taking various welfare activities for FFs regularly.





"As continuation of the welfare activities for FFs, the government has increased the amount of allowance several times," Minister for Liberation War Affairs Ministry AKM Mozammel Hoque said this, while replying to a starred question from treasury bench member Syeda Rubina Akter in the Jatiya Sangsad on Thursday, reports BSS.







He said each freedom fighter is getting Taka 12,000 per month from 2019-20 along with two festival allowance of Taka 10,000 each.





"The FFs and their family members are also getting Taka 2,000 as Bengali Nababarsha allowance during the present financial year along with the state honorarium. Alive FF is also getting Taka 5,000 as the victory day allowance," the minister said.





Besides, Bangladesh Muktijodhha Kallyan Trust is also giving allowance to 12,176 awarded martyred and wounded FFs, he informed the House, adding, "The government is actively considering enhancement of the honorarium for FFs."





Mozammel said that a total of 20 awarded FFs, who got injuries from 96-100 percent are getting Taka 45,000 honorarium each of them per month under class-A from January 1, 2016, while 146 FFs injured from 61-95 percent under class-B are withdrawing Taka 35,000 each per month.





He said the Bangladesh Muktijodhha Kallyan Trust is giving allowance to 2,329 awarded 20-60 percent wounded FFs under class-C at Taka 30,000 each per month, while Taka 25,000 is being received by each 1-19 percent wounded FF per month as honorarium and 2,532 FFs are under class-D.





The minister, however, said a total of 2,500 martyred family members are getting Taka 30,000 each of the family per month, 303 deceased wounded FF's families are receiving Taka 30,000 each of family per month and seven Bir Shreshtha families are getting Taka 35,000 each of family per month.







Leave Your Comments