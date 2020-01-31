Indictment hearing in Abrar killing case Feb 17

A Dhaka court on Thursday set February 17 to hold hearing on charge framing in sensational Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) student Abrar Fahad murder case.





Thursday was fixed for holding hearing on the matter, but Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Qayes reset the date.The court on January 21, took the charge sheet filed by Detective branch (DB) of police on November 13, 2019, into cognizance. The court had passed the cognizance order in presence of the 22, out of total 25 accused in the case.





The 25 accused are - Mehedi Hasan Russel, Anik Sarker, Ifti Mosharraf Sakal, Md Mehedi Hasan Robin, Md Meftahul Islam Jeon, Muntassir Alam Jemmy, Khandaker Tabakkharul Islam Tanvir, Md Muzahidur Rahman, Muhtasim Fuad, Md Moniruzzaman Monir, Md Akash Hossain, Hossain Mohammad Toha, Md Mazedul Islam, Shamim Billah, Moaj Abu Hurayra and ASM Nazmus Sadat, Istiak Ahammed Munna, Amit Saha, Md Mizanur Rahman alias Mizan, Shamsul Arefin Rafat, SM Mahmud Setu, Morsheduzzaman Jisan, Ehteshamul Rabbi Tanim, Morshed Amatya Islam and Mostaba Rafid.





Of the 25, Mostaba Rafid, Morsheduzzaman Jishan and Ehtashamul Rabbi Tanim - are yet to be arrested.According to the police, of the 25 accused, 11 took part in the gruesome murder directly and the other played role in the crime one way or another. Of those arrested, eight have given confessional statements before court.





BUET students and the varsity authorities found seemingly lifeless body of Abrar, 22, on first-floor stairs of Sher-e-Bangla Hall and rushed him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where doctors declared him dead at around 6.30 am on October 7, 2019.Abrar's father filed the case with Chawkbazar Police Station against 19.





Leave Your Comments