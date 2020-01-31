'Bangladesh role model of communal harmony'

Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain





Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain has said Bangladesh is a role model of communal harmony.He came up with the remark while visiting Saraswati Puja at Supreme Court Bar Association building organized by bar association on Thursday.





The chief justice said, "I would like to thank the organizers for such wonderful arrangements. They invite all the judges and the invitees also don't miss the program. It proves that Bangladesh is really a role model of communal harmony."







A good number of judges from both the divisions of the Supreme Court, Attorney General Mahbubey Alam, Bangladesh Bar Council vice chairman senior advocate Eusuf Hossain Humayun, Supreme Court Bar Association president AM Amin Uddin, general secretary Barrister AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon, senior lawyers Abdul Matin Khasru and Joynul Abedin were present, among others.

Leave Your Comments