WHO declares global emergency but stresses confidence in China





The WHO has declared a global public health emergency because of the spread of the virus outside of China, describing it as an "unprecedented outbreak".The total number of cases outside of China has reached 98 across 18 countries, Tedros Adhanom, director general of the WHO, told a press conference.







Eight cases outside China have spread via human to human contact, in Germany, Japan, Vietnam and the US. There are currently no deaths outside of China. The organisation congratulated China, saying the declaration was not a vote of no confidence in the country, on the contrary, "the WHO continues to have confidence in China's capacity to control the outbreak".





The organization praised the "extraordinary measures taken" despite the social and economic impact on Chinese people. "We would have seen many more cases outside China, and probably deaths," Adhanom said, if not for the work.





However, Adhanom expressed concern for countries with weaker health systems, saying that we "must all act together now to limit further spread". He said the WHO were willing to support those countries in any possible way.





