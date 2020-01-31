'BNP out to make city polls questionable'





Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said that the BNP is plotting to make the Dhaka city polls questionable as the party has sensed its defeat.





He came up with the remark while briefing journalists after party's secretariat meeting in the city on Thursday. Quader said, "After failing to garner support of the voters, BNP is hiring armed goons to create anarchy ahead of the city polls . . . there is information that it has planned to deploy 500 terrorists for each polling centre to establish their control."







Mentioning that two mayoral candidates of Awami League have clean image, Obaidul Quader expressed the hope that the voters will elect them mayors for building Dhaka as a developed city free from pollution, water logging and traffic congestion.He said BNP is carrying out negative propaganda against the election as well as the AL candidates because it does not want a peaceful election sensing their certain defeat.





Stealing votes and capturing polling booths are the main target of BNP, he said and urged the Election Commission to strictly maintain peaceful atmosphere so that voters can cast their votes properly."We hope the Election Commission will ensure peaceful election environment and the law enforcers will play role properly during the election," he added.





