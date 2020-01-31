Ruling party intimidating voters: BNP





BNP has alleged that the ruling Awami League is intimidating voters to restrain them from casting ballots in the Dhaka City polls scheduled to be held on Saturday.Party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir came up with the allegation while addressing a media call at the party's Nayapaltan central office in the city on Thursday.





Mirza Fakhrul said, "BNP mayoral candidates Tabith Awal and Ishraque Hossain came under attack several times. Tension raised with the attacks on campaigners, BNP councilor candidates' residences, police searches at homes, arrests made and false cases filed."







AL leaders turning the atmosphere of Dhaka City polls into a situation that resembles to the 2018 national polls scenario, which his party repeatedly alleged to be 'rigged and biased,' he further said."The provocative statements of the AL leaders including the last one from its general secretary, is pushing Dhaka City polls towards the atmosphere that resembles the national polls in 2018," he said.





The senior BNP leader accused AL-backed mayoral candidates of "frequently violating" polls code of conduct, saying, "They canvassed color posters, torn down BNP candidates' posters and built [campaign] offices on footpaths."





Fakhrul said BNP reported AL rally at Suhrawardi Udyan a day ahead the polls to the Election Commission (EC), and quoted EC's response as saying, "What is the problem with the rally? However, they (AL) can't solicit votes."





He came down heavily on the EC's remarks, saying, "Their response has made it clear that they are following orders from the ruling party."





