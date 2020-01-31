Be responsible or leave



Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has warned that if the diplomats violated their code of conduct during the Dhaka city polls, they would be asked to leave. He came up with the warning while talking to reporters after attending a function in the city on Thursday.





Expressed displeasure against foreign diplomats for what he said was interference in Bangladesh's domestic affairs, Dr Momen said, they should follow the code of conduct and apply their sense of responsibility.







The foreign minister said the Election Commission would decide who will observe polls and who will not. "We have a code of conduct. Diplomats have it, too. We expect they will work as per the code of conduct," he added.







The foreign minister said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had directed everyone concerned to have a "model" election, without any interference from the government. "We have a very fair and judicious system. We are very transparent. Our election will be a very transparent one," he said.





He further added that, in some cases, diplomats stationed in Dhaka interfered in Bangladesh's domestic issues too much, going beyond their own duties, which is regrettable.Asked what action will be taken if the diplomats violate the code of conduct, Dr Momen said they would tell the diplomats to leave.



