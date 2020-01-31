Diplomats to see democracy in action





Diplomats stationed in Dhaka on Thursday expressed their hope to see democracy in action in polling centers across the city on February 1.







"We look forward to seeing democracy in action in polling centers across the city," they said in a joint 'local statement' on Dhaka city corporations' elections.







The Heads of Mission are Canadian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Benoit Préfontaine, Swidish Ambassador to Bangladesh Charlotta Schlyter, US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller, Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh René Holenstein, British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson, Ambassador of Norway to Bangladesh Sidsel Bleken, Danish Ambnassador to Bangladesh Winnie Estrup Petersen, Charge d' Affairs, Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Jeroen Steeghs and acting Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Penny Morton.





The diplomats hoped that everybody will respect the rights of citizens to cast their votes in a peaceful and festive atmosphere, and count the votes with fairness and integrity, according to the statement shared by the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Dhaka on its verified Facebook page, reports UNB.





"We hope the government of Bangladesh, the Election Commission and all political parties will respect the rights of citizens to cast their votes in a peaceful and festive atmosphere, and count the votes with fairness and integrity," the statement read.





Elections to both the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) will be held on February 1. The diplomats said the elections on February 1 are an opportunity for the citizens of Dhaka to exercise their democratic rights.





