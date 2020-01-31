Youth held for trying to rape minor girl in Rangpur









A youth was arrested in a case filed for attempting to rape an eight-year-old girl at Paglapir in Sadar upazila on Thursday night.

The arrestee was identified as Bulbul Islam Samrat, son of Kechu Mia of the upazila.

Sajedul Islam, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station, said Bulbul took the girl to his house alluring her of giving chocolate on January 20 (Monday) while she was playing near his house. Later, he tried to violate the girl.

Hearing screams of the girl, locals came in and rescued the girl while Bulbul went into hiding.

Later, the victim’s mother filed a case with Kotwali Police Station.

Police arrested Bulbul on Thursday night.

