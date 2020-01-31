About 20 killed in fresh DR Congo attack: official, monitor













Up to 24 people were killed Thursday in a fresh attack in DR Congo’s east attributed to the Allied Democratic Forces militia, taking the number of civilians killed over two days to more than 60, officials and a monitor said.





Twenty-four bodies were found at four sites near Oicha in the volatile Beni region, the area’s top administrator Donat Kibwana said.





The Kivu Security Tracker, a joint project of the Congo Research Group and Human Rights Watch put the toll at 19.





