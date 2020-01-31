Quader admitted to BSMMU with respiratory complications

Leave Your Comments

Latest News

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader was admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) on Friday morning with respiratory complications.“The AL general secretary was admitted to BSMMU at 10:30am with breathing problems,” said Abu Naser, public relations officer of the Road Transport and Bridge Ministry.“Quader’s blood pressure had gone up but it became normal later,” he added.Quoting doctors at the BSMMU, Naser said, “As Quader is a heart patient, they're examining him... his condition is normal now.”On May 15 last year, the minister returned home after receiving medical treatment in Singapore for over two months.He had been admitted to BSMMU hospital initially on March 3 following breathing complications. Tests revealed three blockages in his coronary artery. He was then flown to Singapore the next day for treatment.The minister underwent a bypass surgery on March 20.