361 Bangladeshis returning home from Wuhan Saturday: FM





A special flight of Bangladesh Biman is going to China on Saturday to bring back 361 Bangladeshis trapped in Wuhan, the epicenter of coronavirus outbreak.





Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said this at a press briefing at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.





"We’re ready to bring Bangladeshis living there. We also informed the Chinese government. They’ve given permission…we can now bring our citizens back," said the minister.





China counted 9,692 confirmed cases with a death toll of 213, including 43 new fatalities till Friday morning, reports AP.





The vast majority of the cases have been in Hubei province and its provincial capital, Wuhan. No death has been reported outside China.





Shoppers wear face masks as they line up at a grocery store in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. Complicated logistics are part of a daily flow of food and other goods authorities say is sustaining Wuhan and surrounding cities with a total of 50 million people. Most are blocked from leaving in the most sweeping disease-control measures ever imposed. Photo:AP





Bangladesh Foreign Minister mentioned that the Chinese Government has confirmed that no-one of the Bangladeshi returnees has been infected with the virus.





"A special flight of Bangladesh Biman will fly to Wuhan at nearly 5pm this afternoon. 361 Bangladeshis will be brought on this flight. The return flight will reach Dhaka by early Saturday," said the minister.





He mentioned that the returnees from Wuhan will be kept at the Quarantine unit at Ashkona Haj camp for a certain period for observation.





"Among the 361 returnees, 18 are family members of Bangladeshi students with two children and the rest are students," Abdul Momen said.





Foreign Minister on Thursday said the government had planned to bring back 370 registered Bangladesh citizens from Wuhan on clearance from Chinese government





No-one of them has been affected so far by coronavirus but they are likely to be kept at Ashkona Hajj Camp for safety and observation, the minister said.





