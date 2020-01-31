‘Rohingya drug trader’ killed in Cox’s Bazar ‘gunfight’





A suspected Rohingya drug trader was killed in a reported gunfight with members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) at Baharchhara Mantalia near Marine Drive in Teknaf upazila early Friday.





The deceased was identified as Abdul Nasir, 28, son of Mohammad Zaker, resident of Balukhali Rohingya camp in Ukhiya upazila.





Tipped off, a team of Rab-15 conducted a drive in the area around 1:15 am, said Company Commander of Rab-15, Teknaf, Mirza Shahed Mahtab.





Sensing presence of the elite force, the criminals opened fire on the Rab troops, forcing them to fire back that triggered a gunfight.





Nasir was caught in the line of fire and suffered bullet wounds while the others managed to flee the scene.





Later, he was taken to Teknaf Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared him dead.





Three Rab men were injured in the gunfight.





Two one-shutter guns, five bullets, 66,915 Yaba pills and Tk 3,000 cash were recovered from the spot.

