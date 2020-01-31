Two new dengue patients detected in last 24 hours: DGHS





Two new dengue patients were hospitalized in the last 24 hours until 8am on Friday, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

Sixteen dengue patients, including 13 in the capital, are being treated at hospitals across the country.

Bangladesh experienced a massive dengue outbreak last year.

Earlier this month, the government confirmed that dengue had claimed the lives of 164 people last year. The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) confirmed the number after reviewing 263 out of 266 reports of dengue-related deaths.

Last year, 101,354 people were hospitalized with dengue in the country. Of them, 101,037 made full recovery.

Since the beginning of this year, 199 dengue cases were reported. Of them, 183 were discharged from hospitals.

