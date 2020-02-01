Amazing Tengragiri Eco-park



Tengragiri Eco-park, the natural habitat of wild animals, is a place where one will be mesmerized by the natural beauty of a forest and at the same time, by the mysterious call of the sea.







Here one can lose oneself in the vegetation and tweets of birds as well as in the sunrise and sunset in sea. That is why hundreds of tourists visited the park, especially in winter, contributing to the government's revenue fund.











But, recently, the number of visitors has decreased, as the infrastructures of the park have almost been damaged due to lack of its maintenance.Forest of Tengragiri constitutes 5661 of hectares of land. There are 2 patches of reserved forest in the park, one is Kua-Kata and another one is Tengragiri. This is mangrove forest.





The vegetation and animal kingdom which are available in this park are Keora, Gewa, Bean, Sundri, Kankra, Goran, Hental etc. and boar, deer, monkeys, etc. There are availability of domestic birds in this park like korali, duck, Bali, bonbok seagull etc. This Forest of Tengragiri (fatrabon Eco Park) is located 71 km away from the Kolapara Upazila at the extreme southern part of the country. Tengra Giri Forest Office is in Taltali Upazila of Barguna district.



How to go





Tengragiri reserve forest located at Taltoti under Barguna District. But it is easy to go from Kuakata. It takes only 30-40 Minutes to go this forest from Kuakata beach. A direct BRTC bus service is also available from Dhaka to Kuakata that leaves from Sayedabad Bus terminal at night takes 12 hours to reach Kuakata. These buses are clean and comfortable.











Direct bus route from Dhaka to Kuakata. "Sakura" costs around 450 Taka (US $6.00). It leaves every night at 10:30 from the Gabtoli Bus terminal near Technical Mor.Where to stayThere are many hotels in Barguna district where you can stay for your visit.



Things to doThis unexplored forest is best place to see snakes, pigs, deer, monkeys as well as many types of trees including Sundari Tree. It is also possible to see the riverine beauty if you wish to visit this forest.



Eating facilitiesSome hotels or motels offer meals to their guest by taking charge but maximum doesn't. Local available restaurants provide local cuisine. But your expectations regarding food should not be high.





