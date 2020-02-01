Pitha fest held at DU

A Pitha festival was held on Dhaka University (DU) campus on Thursday evening. -AA



A Pitha festival was held on Dhaka University (DU) Esha Khan Road Residential Area on Thursday evening. DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman attended it as chief guest.





Presided over by President of Esha Khan Road Residential Area Welfare Association Prof Md Ataur Rahman Biswas the function was addressed by General Secretary of the association Prof. Dr. Muhammad Badruzzaman Bhuiyan and Prof Dr Mohammad Shahin Khan.





DU VC Prof Dr Md. Akhtaruzzaman said, "Such type of festival helps maintain good relations and social ties among the teachers, officers and their family members residing in the residential area."





"University authorities will provide all sorts of help and cooperation to the Welfare Association in maintaining security and resolving other issues of the area," DU VC assured. Pitha Festival was rounded off with a colorful cultural program.

