'An exception among the corrupt'



It is a common phenomenon that service-seekers in Bangladesh suffer immensely to get passports. Bribery has become a norm at passport offices. But the scenario is different at Brahmanbaria regional passport office, according to local people.







They said, service-seeking people can talk to Jamal Hossain, who was in charge of the office. Jamal Hossain gives a patient hearing to the applicants and resolves their problems.





His sincere services have made him friendly to people putting brokers in an uncomfortable position. Jamal Hossain has recently been transferred to Jatrabari regional passport office in Dhaka. Consequently, he is leaving Brahmanbaria.





Jamal Hossain joined Brahmanbaria passport office on July 1, 2018 as an assistant director (AD). After hearing the transfer of Jamal Hossain, people are giving emotional statuses on their Facebook walls. They are wishing this honest and sincere official.





Jamal Hossain said, "Winning hearts of people through services is the best achievement in human life. I am grateful to Brahmanbaria people for their love and cooperation. Though I couldn't satisfy all due to my limitations, I will remember the people of Brahmanbaria till my death."









---Ashiqur Rahman Mito, Brahmanbaria

