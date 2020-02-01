Continuous Professional Development: Impact analysis





Professional development refers to learning to earn or maintain professional achievements such as academic degrees to formal coursework, training, attending conferences and informal learning opportunities situated in practice.





It has been described as intensive and collaborative, ideally incorporating an evaluative stage. There are a variety of approaches to professional development, including consultation, training, practice, lesson study, mentoring, reflective supervision and technical assistance.





Continuous Professional Development (CPD) is continuing education to maintain knowledge and skills. Most professions have CPD obligations. Continuous professional development refers to the process of training and developing professional knowledge and skills through independent, participation-based or interactive learning.







CPD courses for professionals should reflect their current expectations as well as future ambitions. As your career develops, the knowledge and skills you require will also evolve. This is where CPD will come to your rescue and help you steer your career in the future.



Continuous Professional Development can only be effective when:



n It is part of a planned process;

n There is a clear perspective on the improvement required;

n It is tailored individually to each professional;

n It is taught by people who have the necessary expertise, experience and skills.





In addition, professionals have to set their short-term and long-term objectives while implementing a structured learning plan. They may also be required to record what they are learning and the progress they make in order to keep track of the skills and knowledge they obtain. CPD training helps professionals to:





n Stay up to date with the latest trends and learn new skills;

n Improve their performance at work;

n Boost their self-confidence; n Enhance their professional reputation and future job prospects;

n Obtain concrete proof of their professionalism and commitment.



Types of continuous professional development

Formal CPD: This type of CPD involves active and structured learning that is usually done outside the organization for which you work. Formal CPD usually consists of more than one professional; however in some cases it could just involve a single professional. Some activities in this form of structured learning include:

n Offline and online training programmes;

n Learning-focused seminars and conferences;

n Workshops and events;

n Lectures



Informal CPD: Informal CPD is also known as self-directed learning, in which the professionals carry out development activities according to their own choice and without a structured syllabus. This form of learning usually consists of:



n Studying publications written by educational experts;

n Perusing relevant case studies and articles;

n Listening to education-specific broadcasts and following education-specific news;

n Studying and revising for professional exams.

Importance of continuous professional development



"Education is not the learning of facts, but the training of the mind to think" - Albert Einstein.





In order to improve their skills and knowledge while working, professionals usually opt for continuous professional development programmes. This is because at this level, they have already earned academic qualifications and are now working in the educational institutions of their choice.







CDP helps teaching professionals learn in a structured and practical format that boosts their overall skills and knowledge. It also helps them ascertain the knowledge and skills they need to obtain within a short time period, so the improvement can be recognizable.



Benefits of continuous professional development Continuous professional development programmes provide two-fold benefits - for the learner and for the teacher. Let's take a look at the benefits of CPD for the learner:



n Improves intellect, personal skills and confidence;

n Opens doors to excellent future employment opportunities;

n Improves learning ability;

n Promotes independent learning;

n Demonstrates ambition and commitment to professional self-improvement;

n Relevant practical qualifications that will impress current and prospective educators.



Now, take a look at the benefits of CPD for the teacher:

n Sets a high standard across the company for students development;

n Improves learning outcomes with the help of motivated and advanced students;

n Endorses a learning culture in the organization;

n Enhances the reputation of the company among prospective employees and clients;

n Increases students overall performances;

n Allows the institution to keep up with the latest trends and changes in the education sector.





An institution can only bring in these benefits if it supports the professional development of its students. If you are a working professional who wants to keep up with the changes in your field, taking up a continuous professional development course could help you strengthen your career and improve future employment prospects. Professional development may also come in the form of pre-service or in-service professional development program





The writer is Research Officer, District Education Office Secondary and Higher Education, Munshiganj

