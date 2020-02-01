Stop border killing: Right political will is required





Do you still remember Felani? She was a 15-year old Bangladeshi girl living in New Delhi, India with her father. Eight years ago, her wedding was arranged by her family in Bangladesh and this is why she was coming back to Bangladesh with her father.







To illegally cross the barbed-wire border fence of India they had to use a ladder. She was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) of India and her body hanging upside-down from the barbed-wire border fence.





This picture of upside-down hanging body of Felani was published in the national and international media. This eventually triggered an outcry and raising questions on border security in the region.





This event brought a global spotlight on border killing on the India-Bangladesh border. In addition, some of the global news organizations called the Bangladesh-India border "the most dangerous border in the world". Time went by still; the situation has not changed. There were killings in the borders between India and Bangladesh even before and after the Felani incident.







Bangladesh and India have held many meetings and conferences on 'border killings' but the killings have not stopped. Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) is concerned and they have been requesting its counterpart BSF to bring down the killings but there have been no improvements.







The major cause for this border killing has been identified as the 'smuggling of cattle' by the Bangladeshi traders. When the cattle traders go close to borders then the incidents of border killing happens.





BGB has been running different awareness programs for Bangladesh people to not to go close to the barbed-wire border fence in different sensitive areas of Bangladesh. But it seems the awareness is not enough for the people.







However, 'border killing' is unacceptable. Because according to the India-Bangladesh agreement if any citizens of any of the countries across the country illegally or unknowingly, the border security forces should take the citizen in their custody and return the citizen to their counterpart e.g. BGB or BSF. However, it seems BSF doesn't comply with the rules, but they shoot bullets to the unarmed Bangladeshi citizens.







On every incident BGB sends a strong letter of protest to their counterpart BSF still the situation doesn't change. In addition, in different meetings and conferences from different levels of BGB and BSF, requests have been made to bring down the killings on the border. Nevertheless, the BSF claims they only fire when they are under attack. To save their lives they fire non-lethal weapons which are not life taking only prevention. However, the explanation is not acceptable.







In recent times the last week of January 2020, seven Bangladesh citizens were killed within three days. However, there has been a steady decline in border killing from 2015 to 2018.







There were 46 death on the border in 2015. In 2016 there was a decrease in border killing and which was 31. And it continued in 2017 and 2018 and numbers was 24 and 14 respectively.







However, in 2019 at least 43 Bangladeshi citizens were killed by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF), a threefold increase from 14 in the previous year. And the beginning of 2020 is not showing a good sign. Why all of on a sudden the killing in the border has increased?







Even the Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder of Bangladesh has said that the government will not take responsibility for cattle smugglers' deaths at the border. He also said if someone gets shot while crossing over the wired fencing to bring in cattle, the government will not take any responsibility for it.





In addition, the district and Upazila law enforcement agency committees and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have a resolution regarding the matter. Nevertheless, the experts claim that the border killings can be brought down if there is the right political will.







Besides, the explanation of the border and cattle smuggling is not acceptable anymore. The Bangladesh government is now almost self-sufficient in meat production after India imposed a ban on the export of cows in 2014. Before the ban, around 2.3 million cows entered Bangladesh in 2013 during the Eid-ul-Azha festival, in which the prime ritual is to sacrifice cattle. Around the same time in 2019, only 92,000 cattle were brought in.







Bangladesh government admits that a total of 294 Bangladeshis was killed by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along the border in the last 10 years. However, the BGB is making all-out efforts to stop the border killings by BSF. In addition, BGB has identified 328 kilometers as "sensitive areas" and the government is planning to set up a surveillance system along the border.







Likewise, the BGB has launched an app in a bid to curb illegal activities in the country's border regions. Citizens can report crimes such as border killings, human trafficking, drug trading, smuggling, firearms smuggling, and information regarding terrorism through the app. Users will be able to upload a photograph or even a video clip of the crime with a description, including information related to where that incident took place. It seems that Bangladesh (BGB) is concerned about the border security however, the response from the counterpart BSF is no seriously complying with the measures.







The thing is there is a formal procedure to hand people over and hold a trial for them if any of them are caught at the border while trespassing. Also, both Dhaka and Delhi are concerned about the killings of the civilians in the borders. India has agreed to stop the killing. But, despite that, these (the killings) are happening. There must be lacking something, and what is that?







The friendly relationship between the two countries and international laws does not allow extrajudicial killings in borders ignoring those procedures. Our BGB's policy is not to shoot any unarmed.





Nevertheless, those committing smuggling are low-income people and are always unarmed. They are always killed in shootings, but no justice has been served for them. We do not want smuggling at our borders so are the border killings of the innocent people.





The writer is Assistant Professor, Department of Public Administration, Comilla University, Bangladesh.

Email: krishna_du@yahoo.com



