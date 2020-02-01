The spring up of American fascism





The rise of fascism itself is a complex story, much less the rise of American fascism. Just as understanding the rise of fascism in Europe requires understanding the conditions of the time, so too understanding fascism in America requires understanding the conditions leading up to its transformation into a fascist state.





The rise of fascism in America was a multi-faceted process that took place over time, and was really a part of a larger trend in the 20th century that included other nations as well. Fascism developed as a solution to perceived social and economic problems from a certain perspective - a "right-wing" perspective.







The beginning of the story of American fascism starts with the conclusion of the Civil War and the start of Reconstruction. This is a complicated story in itself. A very interesting thing about American fascism is the way in which American society has been reflected in the evolution of Pledge of Allegiance itself.







The Pledge of Allegiance was written in 1892 by Francis Bellamy. The Pledge was written by Bellamy for a national Columbus Day celebration ceremony, the program of which was published in The Youth's Companion magazine. It reflected his idea of a united America after the Civil War.







At the time, the country was still very much divided because of the conflict between North and South. The Pledge reinforced the idea of ONE NATION, something important to many after the Civil War and the attempts of the South to secede.







Francis Bellamy was vice president of the Society of Christian Socialists. This was an organization that promoted the view that society should be organized based on the teachings of Jesus Christ and was critical of capitalism and individualism as corrupting forces in society.







Francis Bellamy was actually the cousin of another influential Christian Socialist activist of the time, Edward Bellamy. Both Francis and Edward were involved in the Nationalist movement as well. Some 167 Nationalist Clubs sprang up around the United States after Edward Bellamy published his bestselling book, 'Looking Backward.'





Both men were involved in these clubs, though Edward was better known at the time. Looking Backward was essentially Edward's answer to the Communist Manifesto. It was a book that attacked the positions of Communism, declared that any good society had to be founded on God's word, and basically took up some of the positions of the Socialist movement, but from a Christian perspective.





The Nationalist and Christian Socialist movements of the Bellamys' were their alternatives to the Marxist movements of the day. While the Marxists were promoting rebellion against the State, the Bellamys' promoted duty to the State.





After Columbus Day became a nationally recognized holiday on July 21, 1892, Francis Bellamy and others involved in the Nationalist movement helped to put together a national school program for the celebration of the event.





National School Celebration of Columbus Day - the Official Program, was published in the September 8, 1892 issue of 'The Youth's Companion.' As there was no real national means to distribute information to all the schools in the country at the time, this publication served as the means to organize the official events.







Let every pupil and friend of the Schools who reads 'The Companion', at once present personally the following program to the Teachers, Superintendents, School Boards, and Newspapers in the towns and cities in which they reside. Not one School in America should be left out in this Celebration.





The program for the National Celebration of Columbus Day was to be the first unified national celebration in the country's history, with every single school taking part in the ceremony according to a time table in perfect unison.





The address, also written by Francis Bellamy, which was to be given at a certain part of the ceremony, started out: The spectacle America presents this day is without precedent in history. From ocean to ocean, in city, village, and country-side, the children of the States are marshaled and marching under the banner of the nation and with them, the people are gathering around the schoolhouse.





Men are recognizing to-day the most impressive anniversary since Rome celebrated her thousandth year-the 400th anniversary of the stepping of a hemisphere into the world's life; four completed centuries of a new social order; the celebration of liberty and enlightenment organized into civilization.





And while, during these hours, the Federal government of these United States strikes the keynote of this American day that gives honor to the common American institution which unites Americans all, - they assemble here that they, too, may exalt the free school that embodies the so-called American principle of universal enlightenment and equality: the most characteristic product of four centuries of American life.





Veterans of the Civil War were also expected to attend the ceremonies and be recognized during the course of the program, as well as lead the Color-Guard of the pupils.The original Pledge read as follows: "I pledge allegiance to my Flag and the Republic for which it stands, one nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all."





From this time up until 1942, the salute used while saying the pledge was to make a military salute to the chest or brow, and then extend the arm straight out with the palm facing the flag.







This type of salute originated in ancient Rome and has been used by many groups. The salute is most widely recognized now as a "Nazi salute," but in fact it was Mussolini who adopted it before Hitler as a part of his fascist party, precisely because of its Roman origin.







The Nazis later adopted it from the Italians. Its use in America prior to this time has no direct relationship to the fascists; however, it was a nationalist salute to the State. In the Italian and German usage, the salute was to the leader himself, as it was used in Rome to "Hail Caesar" ("Heil Hitler").







At a signal from the Principal the pupils, in ordered ranks, hands to the side, face the Flag. Another signal is given; every pupil gives the flag the military salute -- right hand lifted, palm downward, to a line with the forehead and close to it. Standing thus, all repeat together, slowly, "I pledge allegiance to my Flag and the Republic for which it stands; one Nation indivisible, with Liberty and Justice for all."







At the words, "to my Flag," the right hand is extended gracefully, palm upward, toward the Flag, and remains in this gesture till the end of the affirmation; whereupon all hands immediately drop to the side. Then, still standing, as the instruments strike a chord, all will sing AMERICA- "My Country, tis of Thee."







After reciting the Pledge students were often instructed to say: "One Country! One Language! One Flag!" At the turn of the 20th century America was undergoing a transformation from a society of farmers to an industrial society. This is obviously known as the Industrial Revolution, and as with the Industrial Revolutions in Europe this change brought a new level of economic disparity and fragility to the American economy.





President Theodore Roosevelt was one of the first prominent Americans to both recognize this fact, have a genuine desire to solve the problems the country faced, and to take action in doing so.





Theodore Roosevelt was actually one of the most progressive presidents in the history of the United States and was a man of firm convictions. Roosevelt became popularly known as a "trust buster" - one who broke up large business cooperatives.







Roosevelt attacked monopolies and big business and stated that he realized the State could actually be used to promote a healthy business environment. He supported unions and helped to resolve strikes, something that no other president had done before and something that was actually outside the duties of president.





Roosevelt had a real concern for justice and he knew that big business was not acting in ways that were fair and just. Roosevelt's administration marked the beginning of serious changes in American economic policy, but it was just the beginning.





As America became more and more industrialized, laissez-faire practice presented more and more problems. Men like J.P. Morgan, John Rockefeller and Andrew Carnegie owned huge shares of America's economy. J.P. Morgan was arguably the most powerful man in the country during the height of his career, with far more influence than even the President of the United States.







A small handful of men controlled virtually all of the financial capital in the country to the degree that people realized that in many ways the government was not in charge of the country, this small group of private citizens were. These individuals had no oversight or democratic responsibilities - they were beholden, basically, to no one.





However, it was not only the common man that was troubled by the outcome of laissez-faire practice, but increasingly the capitalists themselves were also looking to the State for protection.







One example of this was the popular food processor H.J. Heinz's lobbying and support for the Pure Food and Drug Act of 1906, signed by Teddy Roosevelt. Heinz supported this act not only out of a desire to promote healthy food, which his company already did, but also to legally eliminate competition.





The Heinz food company had, at that time, one of the cleanest food product lines in the world, and Heinz helped to ensure that the legislation was written in such a way that the company would already meet the requirements of the act, while the majority of his competition's products would not meet the requirements. When the act passed many of Heinz's competitors went out of business because they were unable to make the changes needed to meet the requirements in a cost competitive and timely manner.





This is just one example of the fact that, while the State was taking some power away from private corporations, it was also aiding corporate interests in some cases. This led to an increased closeness between wealthy Americans and government as they realized that the government was something that could work in their interests, but would only be likely to do so if they were actively involved with it.





All of this marked a new role for the State in the American economy and signaled the beginning of the end of laissez-faire practices in ways that both public and private interests would do their best to take full advantage of.





