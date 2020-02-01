Huma to pair up with Ajith in 'Valimai'



Huma Qureshi has reportedly been roped in to star opposite Ajith in his upcoming Tamil film, 'Valimai'. She made her Tamil debut with Rajinikanth's 'Kaala', in which she played his former lover and a social activist.







Huma has reportedly started shooting for the project in Chennai. She had tweeted a couple of days ago, "Really wanted to be part of the #UmangPoliceShow tonight but had to be in Chennai for a shoot." She seems to be shooting for 'Valimai' in Chennai, second Tamil production venture of Boney Kapoor.

