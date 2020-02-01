7th edition of 'Bangla Khayal Utsab' on Feb 8

Guests, organizers and musicians at the press meet. -Collection



The seventh edition of 'Bangla Khayal Utsab' is set to be held on February 8. Channel I has been organizing the music festival for the last six years. The music fiesta will begin at 5 pm on February 8 and will continue till 9 am on February 9.





With 'Bangla Khayal Utsab' for the year 2020 just around the corner, a press meet was arranged at Channel i office on Monday. Channel i Director and Head of News Shykh Seraj and veteran music exponent and Chairman of Sangskriti Kendra, Azad Rahman spoke about the festival in details.





Azad Rahman said, "Channel I is working tirelessly to promote classical music in the country. Earlier, at a time, there were no people to listen Khayal. But, nowadays, with the initiative of Channel i, people's interest in Bangla Khayal am being increased."





Shykh Seraj said, "From the inception, Channel I is working to spread the different aspects of culture in the country. Led by Azad Rahman, Channel I am organizing 'Khayal Utsab' since 2017. Over the years, the audience of classical music has been increasing."





Music exponents Karim Shahabuddin, Dr Harunur Rashid and Nashid Kamal, among others, were present at the Monday's press conference. Channel I will telecast 'Bangla Khayal Utsab 2020' live from the rooftop terrace of its office premises.

