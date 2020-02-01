Dilara Zaman's 3 new films

National Film Award winning and Ekushey Medal legendary actress Dilara Zaman is working in three new films. She has already finished the work of 'Chiranjib Mujib', directed by Jewel Mahmud.





She took part in the shooting at Manikganj. In this movie, she plays the role of mother of Bangabandhu. Shooting is underway of Mirza Sakhawat Hossain's 'Arjon 71' film.







She will start working on the short film 'Amar Babar Nam' from February 4, with the story of the emergence of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the story, dialogue, screenplay and direction of Harun-ar-Rashid in Noakhali. It will be produced by Fazle Azim Jewel.





In this, Dilara Zaman will be playing the role of Aleya Begum. About acting in three new films, Dilara Zaman said, "In 'Chiranjib Mujib', I played the role of Bangabandhu's mother.





I had to shoot in extreme winter with a lot of hardship. My attempt was to bring out the character of Bangabandhu's mother as much as possible because it is history. In 'Arjon 71' my character is very important. This work is also nice.







From February 4, I will start in the film 'Amar Babar Nam' in Noakhali. The film is based on the story of the emergence of Bangabandhu in the country. The story of the film was mainly about Bangabandhu who was in the mind of people of different areas including Dhaka city. Hopefully this will be a good one too."





Meanwhile, Dilara Zaman was busy shooting for the new series 'Parer Meye' directed by Habib Shakil. She also acts regularly in the new drama series 'Rupali Jochhna' directed by Toukir Ahmed. She will take part in the shooting of the drama series tomorrow in Rajendrapur.

