

Once again, the model-actress Tanjin Tisha has performed as a model in a new music video titled 'Smritir Fanush.' All the songs those were made into music videos featuring Tanjin Tisha as a model earned huge popularity as well as the lustrous model-actress was also admired for her unique appearances.





The song 'Smritir Fanush' is rendered by popular singing duo Tahsan Khan and Sushmita Anis. The music video is directed by Nahiyan Ahmed.





With the lyrics of the song jointly penned down by Tahsan Khan and Mehedi Hasan Lemon. The tune of 'Smritir Fanush' is also composed by Tahsan himself while Menon Khan has done the music arrangement of the song.





Tisha participated in the two-day shooting of the music video in Cox's Bazar recently. Tisha said about her new music video, "'Smritir Fanush' is really a beautiful song. Performing in this music video is also a good experience for me. In every music video I have worked in so far, I try to keep something exclusive. Likewise, 'Smritir Fanush' is going to be really a unique project."





"I hope that this music video will be liked by fans and viewers like my previous music videos", she added.The music video of 'Smritir Fanush' will be released on the official channel of Sushmita Anis on February 8, on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

