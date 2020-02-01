Shafiul overshadows Fazle Mahmud

Pacer Shaiful Islam is seen in action during a Test match. -ICC



Right-arm quick Shaiful Islam overshadowed centurion Fazle Mahmud Rabbi bagging his fourth five-for in the first-class cricket with four wickets in one over in the ongoing Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) in Chattogram on Friday.





BCB North Zone won the toss and sent BCB South Zone to bat first in the match. South Zone lost the first wicket in the very first ball of the match when Shahriar Nafees was removed by Taskin Ahmed.





Rabbi came to bat at number three and scored 125 runs for South Zone. But the other batsmen of his team failed to produce a good batting show. South Zone ended their innings at 262 all-out in 67.4 overs.





While Rabbi was the highest scorer, Shamsur Rahman (27), Mahmudullah Riyad (31) and captain Nurul Hasan (26) also made some contribution with the bat. Twenty-year-old left-arm pacer Sumon Khan took three wickets conceding 67 runs in 19.4 overs while Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain and Ariful Haque bagged two wickets each.





In reply, North Zone suffered a horrible batting collapse, losing four wickets in the first over off Shaiful. Shafiul removed Liton Das in the very first ball of the innings before scalping Junaid Siddique (2), Mizanur Rahman (0) and Naeem Islam (2).



Shaiful picked up the fifth wicket of North Zone during the 11th over of the innings removing Sunzamul Islam. At the end of day one, North Zone were batting at 46 for five in 12 overs. Rony Talukdar (26) and Tanbir Hyder (0) were at the crease. To take five wickets, Shafiul conceded 30 runs in six overs.









Leave Your Comments