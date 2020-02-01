Taijul's fifer restricts Central Zone to 213

Taijul Islam



Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam took five wickets for Islami Bank East Zone against Walton Central Zone as the eighth edition of Bangladesh Cricket League began at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Friday.





Riding on the tremendous bowling effort of Taijul, Islami Bank managed to restrict Walton for 213 all-out in 75.1 overs in the first innings of the game. Batting first, Saif Hassan and Soumya Sarkar opened innings for Walton and posted 46 runs in the first wicket.





Soumya was the first man to get dismissed for 36 off 47 with eight fours. 20-year-old right-arm pacer Hasan Mahmud delivered a short-ball and Soumya went to play a periscope but failed to connect the ball properly and prodded a catch to the slip cordon. Yasir Ali took a simple catch at the second slip.





While posting 33 runs after the departure of Soumya, Walton lost three more wickets. Najmul Hossain Shanto (10), Raqibul Hasan (4) and Mohammad Mithun (3) failed to impress with the bat. Two of them were removed by Abu Jayed Rahi. And other one, Mohammad Mithun, fell prey to Taijul Islam. The left-arm spinner bagged four more wickets in the innings.





In the fifth wicket stand, Taibur Rahman and Saif Hassan added 72 runs on the board. Taijul broke the partnership taking the wicket of Taibur for 46 off 60 balls.





Shuvagata Hom came in at number seven and scored only three runs. Sohrawordi Shuvo came in the wicket at number eight and scored 31 runs. Both of Hom and Shuvo were removed by Taijul. Walton lost their last four wickets in eight runs. Saif Hassan was the highest-run getter for Walton. Saif scored 58 off 214 balls, laced with five fours and two sixes.





Taijul recorded his 22nd five-for in First-class cricket conceding 58 runs in 22 overs while While Abu Jayed and Nayeem Hasan bagged two wickets each respectively. Islami Bank started their innings on eve of the first day and played only two balls before the umpires called off the play of the day.









SCORES IN BRIEF







Walton Central Zone (first innings):

213 for 10 in 75.1 overs (Saif 58, Taibur 46, Soumya 36; Taijul 5-58, Abu Jayed 2-38, Nayeem 2-42)

Islami Bank East Zone (first innings): 0/0 in 0.2 overs.

South Zone (first innings): 262 for 10 in 67.4 overs (Fazle Rabbi 125, Mahmudullah 31, Shamsur 27; Sumon 3-67, Taskin 2-33, Ariful 2-30 and Ebadot 2-51

North Zone (first innings): 46 for 5 in 12 overs (Rony 26 not out, Tanbir 0*, Shafiul 5-30)











