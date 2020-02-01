ZTE working to address coronavirus pneumonia



ZTE Corporation, a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, on Thursday announced that ZTE helps China Mobile with the network construction in Lei Shen Shan Hospital in Wuhan, to improve the capability to address new coronavirus pneumonia. This hospital was named Lei Shen Shan Hospital.







After receiving the notifications of the hospital's location selection, ZTE and Hubei branch of China Mobile have quickly and carefully analyzed the current network situation. ZTE has developed a network construction solution, and arranged for technical personnel to carry out network expansion and construction on site on the 26th.







The hospital will meet the communication and video transmission requirements of tens of thousands of people once it will be completed. In this project, the 5G network has been also commissioned, which can be used for telemedicine support and improve patient treatment efficiency.





In the future, capacity expansion and 5G indoor distribution will be carried out simultaneously with the construction of the Lei Shen Shan Hospital. It is estimated that more than 25,000 people can communicate with each other at the same time.





In the Wuhan epidemic control battle, ZTE has attached great importance to providing comprehensive support for the supply chain, communications support, and on-site services.







ZTE has arranged hundreds of professionals to support operators and for emergency delivery of key equipment spare parts from Shenzhen to ensure the secure and stable operation of the communications network. With great commitment to the epidemic situation in Wuhan and China, ZTE fully supports operators in guaranteeing communications in the critical period, building an information bridge for life treatment.





