Business-friendly environment at BEPZA to enhanced

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) is taking initiatives to ensure more business-friendly environment for the investors in the export processing zones (EPZs) ahead of the 'Mujib Year'.





To this end, a meeting between the investors of Chattogram EPZ and Customs Bond Commissionerate of Chattogram was held at Investors Club of CEPZ on Tuesday aiming to ensure ease of doing business maintaining the investment and industrial friendly atmosphere prevailing in the EPZ, said a press release issued.





At the meeting, the speakers hoped that the meeting, organized by Bangladesh EPZs Investors' Association (BEPZIA), would play an important role in mobilizing the economy, business and industrialization activities of the country ahead of Mujib Year.Commissioner of Customs Bond Commissionerate of Chattogram Md Mahbubuzzaman attended the meeting as the chief guest.





Being informed about some problems of EPZ enterprises relating to customs audit, bond renewal, auto renewal and auto bond transfer, he said that the investors are not supposed to face any problem as an investment friendly policy has been ensured by the present government.He assured that he would do his level best to solve any problem as quickly as possible.





BEPZIA Chairman Md Nasir Uddin presided over the meeting. Among others, BEPZA General Manager Nazma Binte Alamgir, General Manager of Chittagong Export Processing Zone (CEPZ) Md Khorshid Alam and Additional Commissioner of Customs Bond Commi-ssionerate of Chattogram Mahfuzul Haque were present on the occasion.





