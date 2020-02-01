Anti-drug drive to continue until control: CCC Mayor



Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) Mayor AJM Nasir Uddin said anti-narcotics drive would continue until the illegal drug trade came under control. Most of the Yaba tablets were smuggled into Bangladesh from Myanmar and the government on several occasions had requested the Myanmar government to close the Yaba factories in their territories. "





The Myanmar government did nothing in response to our request." "The operations are being conducted according to a list. Where there are illegal drugs, there is illegal money and illegal arms. So, gunfights can occur. Our law enforcers are also being injured."





In the Port City, there are over 300 spots where peddlers have been selling drugs, including Yuba, for years dodging the law enforcers, according to Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) officials. The major spots include Barisal Colony and some areas in Sadarghat, Akbar Shah, Khulshi, Bakalia, Bayezid, Pahartali, Motijharna, Kotwali, Double Mooring, Chotopool and Halishahar.





The drug trade in Chattogram , adjacent to Ukhia-Teknaf, the gateway of smuggling Yaba into Bangladesh, is controlled by 114 people, according to a list of the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC). However, RAB officials say a recent home ministry list includes 58 names.







As a special drive against drug dealers goes on, most of the dealers in the port city have apparently gone into hiding, say locals and law enforcers. CCC in a public circular recently prohibited selling of tobacco productions near the educational institutions .





The conscious circles of the city hoped that CCC will drive their campaign against tobacco selling outlets near the schools and madrasas . On the other hand, Bangladesh Institute of Theatre Arts , CAB and ELLMA jointly organizing campaign aimed at turning tobacco free Chattogram through cultural events , drams and sports in the educational institutions.







