CUJ president, secretary elected

Mohammad Ali and M Shamsul Islam



Mohammad Ali (local daily Purbokone) and M Shamsul Islam (Desh Rupantor) were elected president and general secretary respectively of Chattogram Union of Journalists ( CUJ) on Thursday.





The vote casting of the biennial election was held from 8am to 5pm without any break at Chittagong Press Club auditorium here. A total of 382 voters out of 403 cast their votes in the election. Chief Election Commissioner Jashim Chowdhury Sabuj announced the results around 12 midnight tonight.





Other elected office bearers are Senior Vice-President Ratan Kanti Debashish (Daily Purbodesh), Vice-President Anindo Titu (Gtv), Joint Secretary Sabur Shuvo (Dainik Azadi), treasurer Kashem Shah (Dainik Azadi), Organising Secretary SM Iftekharul Islam (Dainik Purbokone), Publicity and Publication Secretary Iftekhar Faisal (Independent Tv) and Executive Member Mohammad Mahram Ali (Bangladesh News Agency-bna).

Leave Your Comments