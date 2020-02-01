Ctg port takes measures to fight corona virus

Chattogram Sea Port. -AA



All ships must announce if there is any corona virus patient onboard when they reach the outer anchorage of the port The Chittagong Port has taken precautionary measures to stop the spread of corona virus from the ships that bring goods from around the world.







All ships must announce if there is any corona virus patient onboard when they reach the outer anchorage of the port, said the port authority in a press release on Friday.





A medical team led by the port health officer will work round the clock at the port immigration desk. If any sailor wants to get out of the port, he would need to go through a medical scanning first.







The port health officer will examine all sailors on ships coming from the East Asian countries. These ships will get permission to anchor only if the health officer declare 100 percent of the sailors safe. The port has also prepared ambulance ships to transfer patients directly from the ships to the hospitals in shortest possible time, the press release stated.





In order to stay safe from coronavirus, the port authority has asked the officials of the department of shipping, traffic, security and all stakeholders to wash their hands with soap, not to touch their nose, ear or face with dirty hands and to stay away from infected people.





The "whole world needs to be on alert" to fight the corona virus, the head of the World Health Organization's Health Emergencies Programme has said.Dr Mike Ryan praised China's response to the deadly outbreak, saying: "The challenge is great but the response has been massive."





,The WHO will meet on Thursday to discuss whether the virus constitutes a global health emergency. The Chinese city of Wuhan is the epicentre of the outbreak.But the virus has spread across China and to at least 16 countries globally, including Thailand, France, the US and Australia.





More than 130 people have died in China and close to 6,000 have been infected. There is no specific cure or vaccine. A number of people have recovered after treatment, however.





The WHO's Dr Ryan said an international team of experts was being assembled to go to China and work with experts there to learn more about how the disease is transmitted."We are at an important juncture in this event. We believe these chains of transmission can still be interrupted," he said.





Scientists in Australia have managed to recreate the new coronavirus outside of China, raising hope that it could be used to develop an early-diagnosis test.





WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who visited China this week, said most people who contracted the virus were suffering only "milder symptoms", but about 20% had severe effects such as pneumonia and respiratory failure.





He said that China "needs the world's solidarity and support," and that "the world is pulling together to end the outbreak, building on lessons learned from past outbreaks."





The director-general added that the WHO "deeply regrets" referring to the worldwide risk from the virus as "moderate" in three reports last week instead of "high".





He described the person-to-person spread of the illness in Germany, Vietnam and Japan as worrying, and said experts would consider it on Thursday when deciding whether to declare a global emergency.





The city's residents are enduring an isolated, frightening time. Most forms of traffic have been banned, and 11 million people are shut up in their homes, trying to minimise the spread of the virus. Wuhan people cry out 'stay strong' from windows





Videos have emerged online of neighbours shouting "Wuhan jiayou!" out of their windows - roughly translated to "Stay strong Wuhan!" or "Keep on going Wuhan".





The phrase has been trending on Weibo, China's Twitter-like social media site, with people from around the country posting supportive messages. "We will get through this. Wuhan jiayou, the whole country is supporting you," read one comment on Weibo.





"This is the first day since the lockdown that I've had to go out," a man in his 50s told the AFP news agency on Wednesday, on a mostly-deserted street. "I have no choice because I need to buy food."











Leave Your Comments