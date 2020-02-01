Shujan concerned over EVMs



Shusashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan), a civil society platform, has expressed concern over the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the Dhaka city polls, being held today.





In a video message sent to the media on Friday, Shujan General Secretary Badiul Alam Majumdar explained their concerns calling the voters to go to the polls centers to break the culture of pre-engineered election.





Expressing concern over EVMs, Mazumdar said, "Many are susceptible to the polls. One of the reasons for concerns is the previous role of the Election Commission (EC).""The EC is a constitutional body responsible for the advancement of democracy but its role in the national election was biased," he added.





The civic body chief went on saying that the EVMs for the Dhaka polls have some 'weaknesses.'"One of the weaknesses is these EVMs have no voter-verifiable paper audit trail," said Mazumdar adding that India incorporated the tools following the country's supreme court order.

