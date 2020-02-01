Quader in 'stable state in hospital'



Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader is now in a 'stable condition' after visiting the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital with breathing problems. "





His condition is stable as of now. He suffered from respiratory problems due to hypertension. We have admitted him to the hospital but will probably release him tomorrow," said Prof Abu Naser Rizvi of BSMMUH. Quader underwent a bypass surgery 10 months ago and has since been visiting a hospital in Singapore for regular follow-ups.





However, the road transport minister was taken to BSMMUH's CCU on Friday and underwent a few medical tests after suddenly experiencing breathing difficulties, said Abu Naser, senior information officer of the road transport ministry."Prof Ali Ahsan and Prof Abu Naser Rizvi said his condition is stable now. His blood pressure has come down to a normal level too. "





