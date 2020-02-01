'Dhaka city polls will be free and fair'



Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader has hoped that the Dhaka city elections being held today will be free and fair.He came up with the remarks while attending a program in Khulna city on Friday. GM Quader said, "Jatiya Party will become stronger in the national politics and party members who once left are coming back to make it more powerful."







Polls to Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) will be held on Saturday. There are 13 mayoral candidates - six in the DNCC and seven in the DSCC - in the election race.





The entire election is being held using electronic voting machines (EVMs) instead of traditional ballot papers and two army personnel are in every polling station to safeguard the voting machines.





