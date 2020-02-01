'EC not favoring anybody'



Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda has claimed that the Election Commission (EC) is keeping an unbiased attitude to ensure free and fair polls for Dhaka City.





He was talking to reporters after inspecting election preparations at a school in the city on Friday.Nurul Huda said, "The confidence over the commission depends on the party's mindset. However, we had never held biased polls and never will be in future."







"The government and the opposition parties have opposite views about the Election Commission and this political culture has grown in the country over the years," he further said.





Ruling out the claim of security concern among the voters, he said, "The political parties never showed confidence on the EC about the matter. However, enough law enforcers have been deployed, which will ensure security."





All polling officials including presiding officers have been trained for the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) process, he assured. "Law enforcement agencies must play an unprejudiced role during polls and magistrates must carry out their duties," Huda warned.







