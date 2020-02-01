Dhaka dwellers want mayors like Annisul



Dwellers of bifurcated Dhaka city want mayors like late Annisul Huq, who had created new hope among the city people of solving several perennial problems in the capital.





They expressed their hope ahead of the elections to Dhaka South and North city corporations slated for today (Saturday), in which two mayors and 172 councilors will be elected for the next five years.





Annisul Huq, who was the mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation, pushed the limits of his jurisdiction to solve the long-standing problems like transport chaos, water-logging and mosquito menace.





During his two-and-a-half years' running the city affairs until his death on Nov 30, 2017, footpaths in his area were cleared, illegal truck parking was evicted, and discipline was brought to garbage management.





A businessman-turned-leader, Annisul took over as Dhaka North city mayor in April 2015 after he won the election in the newly bifurcated city. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina picked him as the Awami League-backed candidate.





While talking to The Asian Age on Friday, several people said they want a clean and green Dhaka free from mosquitoes, traffic congestion and pollution.





"For having such as city, we need a mayor who will have the vision, courage and dedication that Annisul Huq had," said Mohidul Islam, a resident of Bashudnahra residential area.Urban planner Mubasshar Hussain said Annisul went beyond his jurisdiction to solve the problems in the capital.





"Just after assuming office, he sat with city planners, architects and others concerned to devise plans for the betterment of Dhaka city. He took the responsibility of bringing discipline in public transport," he said.





