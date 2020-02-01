'Joy's poll remarks cast an impact on election process'



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged that Prime Minister's ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy's opinion poll on the elections to the two city corporations has influenced the entire polls.







He came up with the allegation while talking to reporters at BNP's South City Corporation polls mayoral candidate Ishraque Hossain's Gopibagh residence on Friday.





Mirza Fakhrul said, "The Prime Minister's ICT Adviser on Thursday said their two mayoral candidates will win the polls...he had also made a prediction about the last national election results on December 28. Usually, astrologers make such predictions," the BNP leader said.





He further said, "We think his such predictions before the voting are influencing the entire polls. When a top leader of the ruling party or a top official make such a statement on the local body polls it definitely influences the entire election system and create pressure on those involved with conducting voting."The BNP leader said the Prime Minister should now appoint Joy as the 'Royal Astrologer'.





