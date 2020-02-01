'Sheaf of Paddy' 80 percent ahead, claims Ishraque



BNP nominated mayoral candidate Ishraque Hossain has claimed that 'sheaf of paddy' is 80 percent ahead as per surveys. He was talking to reporters after a meeting with US Embassy political counsel Brent Chirstensen on Friday.





Ishraque Hossain, "According to most of the surveys carried out on the city polls, I see sheaf of paddy is 80 percent ahead. We have to struggle to retain this support as the ruling party is out to occupy centers."







"I have held a meeting with a representative of the US embassy. It was a scheduled meeting. He has met all candidates, even my opponent. He has sat with me to learn about the overall situation of the polls," he further said.







