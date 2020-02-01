'Foreign missions violated polls rules'



Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said diplomatic missions have flouted election guidelines by registering its Bangladeshi staffs in Dhaka as international observers for the today's city elections.





He questioned the election commission's role as it approved 28 Bangladeshi citizens, working in different foreign missions here, as international observer for today's city polls.





"I have no idea how they (Election Commission) did that," Momen told reporters while visiting Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Friday to see the preparations for bringing back stranded Bangladeshi citizens from coronavirus-hit Wuhan city of China.He also hoped that the election authority will step in and bar their entry into polling stations in two city corporations in the capital.







Dr Momen suggested that as the foreign missions were apprised about the country's law, they should not allow any of their local staff to work as international election observer. "We don't have any objection, if they deploy their citizens as the international election observers … but not our nations (to do so)," he said.







Meanwhile, the government has asked the foreign diplomatic missions in Dhaka not to field Bangladeshi staff members as observers in the elections to the two city corporations in the capital.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent letters to the missions on Friday hours before the voting begins on Saturday morning.







Earlier on Thursday, the election commission approved as internal observers 74 persons, includes 46 foreigners and 28 Bangladeshis working in Dhaka in 10 foreign missions of the USA, the UK, Canada, Australia, Japan, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Denmark, Norway and the European commission.







However, Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda, said there were no legal obligation to their accreditation as foreign observers and the same process was followed in the Gazipur city polls.







Later, the foreign ministry issued a letter to all the diplomatic missions in Dhaka. The letter reads, "The foreign ministry understands that certain missions are forming teams of election observers to visit different polling centers on the day of the election."







It said, "In this connection, the ministry would like to point out that according to the 'Guidelines for Foreign Election Observer 2018' no local employee of a foreign mission having Bangladeshi nationality is eligible to observe the elections as an international observer."





"It would appreciate if diplomatic missions in Dhaka do not include their local employees, who are Bangladeshi citizens, in the polls," the letter reads.













